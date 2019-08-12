Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Comparing side by side

Both Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 37.31 N/A 1.14 9.34 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.2% and 23.47%. Insiders owned roughly 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was more bullish than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Summary

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. beats on 5 of the 5 factors BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.