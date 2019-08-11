Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Comparing side by side

Both Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 37.31 N/A 1.14 9.34 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 11 108.10 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.2% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.94% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited are owned by institutional investors. 0.44% are Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.11% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has weaker performance than ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited beats Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.