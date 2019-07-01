Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Contrasting side by side

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 9 35.62 N/A 1.38 7.07 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.75 N/A -0.26 0.00

Demonstrates Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.2% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares and 28.27% of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. shares. About 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. -0.71% 0.41% 2.1% 6.57% 2.85% 13.27% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.59% -0.33% 3.36% -0.93% -8.84% 4.79%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has stronger performance than Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Summary

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. beats Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.