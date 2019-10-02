Ellomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With IDACORP Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Since Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) and IDACORP Inc. (NYSE:IDA) are part of the Electric Utilities industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellomay Capital Ltd. 13 0.00 3.09M 0.04 302.33 IDACORP Inc. 110 10.05 50.07M 4.51 22.62

Demonstrates Ellomay Capital Ltd. and IDACORP Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. IDACORP Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Ellomay Capital Ltd. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of IDACORP Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) and IDACORP Inc. (NYSE:IDA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellomay Capital Ltd. 23,879,443.59% 0.8% 0.3% IDACORP Inc. 45,721,851.89% 9.9% 3.7%

Volatility and Risk

Ellomay Capital Ltd. has a 0.93 beta, while its volatility is 7.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. IDACORP Inc. on the other hand, has 0.28 beta which makes it 72.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ellomay Capital Ltd. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, IDACORP Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Ellomay Capital Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than IDACORP Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ellomay Capital Ltd. and IDACORP Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14% and 77.8% respectively. About 69.8% of Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of IDACORP Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellomay Capital Ltd. 2.93% 26.83% 58.34% 56.06% 60.49% 66.24% IDACORP Inc. -0.08% 1.12% 3.28% 7.1% 9.35% 9.67%

For the past year Ellomay Capital Ltd. has stronger performance than IDACORP Inc.

Summary

IDACORP Inc. beats on 10 of the 13 factors Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Italy and Spain. The company owns 16 photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising 12 PV plants in Italy with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 22.6 MWp and 4 PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp. It also operates a bi-fuel power plant with an installed capacity of approximately 850 MWp in the vicinity of Ashkelon, Israel; and constructs pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel, as well as an anaerobic digestion facility in Goor, the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as NUR Macroprinters Ltd. and changed its name to Ellomay Capital Ltd. in April 2008. Ellomay Capital Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided electric service to approximately 535,000 general business customers; and had a network of approximately 4,861 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines, 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants, 24 transmission substations, 10 switching stations, 223 energized distribution substations, and approximately 27,263 pole-miles of distribution lines. Its principal commercial and industrial customers are involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, and winter recreation. The company, through its other subsidiaries, invests in housing and other real estate investments. IDACORP, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.