Ellomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) compete with each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellomay Capital Ltd. 11 0.00 N/A 0.04 302.33 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 12 0.00 N/A 1.52 8.49

Table 1 highlights Ellomay Capital Ltd. and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Ellomay Capital Ltd. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Ellomay Capital Ltd. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellomay Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0.8% 0.3% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0.00% 9.7% 4.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.93 beta indicates that Ellomay Capital Ltd. is 7.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL is 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.57 beta.

Liquidity

Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Ellomay Capital Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 14% of Ellomay Capital Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 28.6% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL are owned by institutional investors. 69.8% are Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has 55.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellomay Capital Ltd. 2.93% 26.83% 58.34% 56.06% 60.49% 66.24% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL -1.38% 3.28% 25.58% 32.14% 139.23% 64.88%

For the past year Ellomay Capital Ltd. has stronger performance than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL beats on 6 of the 9 factors Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Italy and Spain. The company owns 16 photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising 12 PV plants in Italy with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 22.6 MWp and 4 PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp. It also operates a bi-fuel power plant with an installed capacity of approximately 850 MWp in the vicinity of Ashkelon, Israel; and constructs pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel, as well as an anaerobic digestion facility in Goor, the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as NUR Macroprinters Ltd. and changed its name to Ellomay Capital Ltd. in April 2008. Ellomay Capital Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.