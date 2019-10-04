Ellomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH)

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) and Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) compete with each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellomay Capital Ltd. 13 0.00 3.09M 0.04 302.33 Black Hills Corporation 77 7.34 60.62M 4.00 19.77

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ellomay Capital Ltd. and Black Hills Corporation. Black Hills Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Ellomay Capital Ltd. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Black Hills Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ellomay Capital Ltd. and Black Hills Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellomay Capital Ltd. 23,861,003.86% 0.8% 0.3% Black Hills Corporation 79,004,300.79% 11.3% 3.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.93 shows that Ellomay Capital Ltd. is 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Black Hills Corporation’s 70.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ellomay Capital Ltd. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Black Hills Corporation is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Ellomay Capital Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Black Hills Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ellomay Capital Ltd. and Black Hills Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellomay Capital Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Black Hills Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Black Hills Corporation has a consensus price target of $74, with potential downside of -2.08%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14% of Ellomay Capital Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.9% of Black Hills Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 69.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Black Hills Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellomay Capital Ltd. 2.93% 26.83% 58.34% 56.06% 60.49% 66.24% Black Hills Corporation 1.11% 1.4% 9.82% 18.15% 33.14% 26.08%

For the past year Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Black Hills Corporation.

Summary

Black Hills Corporation beats on 11 of the 14 factors Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Italy and Spain. The company owns 16 photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising 12 PV plants in Italy with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 22.6 MWp and 4 PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp. It also operates a bi-fuel power plant with an installed capacity of approximately 850 MWp in the vicinity of Ashkelon, Israel; and constructs pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel, as well as an anaerobic digestion facility in Goor, the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as NUR Macroprinters Ltd. and changed its name to Ellomay Capital Ltd. in April 2008. Ellomay Capital Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The companyÂ’s Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 208,500 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. This segment owns 941 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,806 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Its Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,030,800 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, and Wyoming. This segment owns 4,585 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines and 40,044 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines. The companyÂ’s Power Generation segment produces electric power and sells the electric capacity and energy primarily to its utilities under long-term contracts. Its Mining segment produces coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming and sells the coal to electric generation facilities. The companyÂ’s Oil and Gas segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountain region. This segmentÂ’s principal assets include the operating interests in the properties in the San Juan basin, the Powder River basin, and the Piceance basin; and non-operated interests in wells located in various states. As of December 31, 2016, it had total reserves of approximately 78 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Black Hills Corporation also provides appliance repair services to approximately 61,000 residential customers; and constructs gas infrastructure facilities and electrical systems for gas transportation and electric utilities customers. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.