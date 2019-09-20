Ellomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO) and CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) Comparing side by side

As Electric Utilities companies, Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) and CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellomay Capital Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 302.33 CMS Energy Corporation 58 2.59 N/A 2.10 27.68

Demonstrates Ellomay Capital Ltd. and CMS Energy Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. CMS Energy Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Ellomay Capital Ltd. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Ellomay Capital Ltd. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) and CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellomay Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0.8% 0.3% CMS Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 2.4%

Volatility & Risk

Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.93 beta. Competitively, CMS Energy Corporation is 86.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.14 beta.

Liquidity

Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, CMS Energy Corporation which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Ellomay Capital Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CMS Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Ellomay Capital Ltd. and CMS Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellomay Capital Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 CMS Energy Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively CMS Energy Corporation has an average target price of $66.67, with potential upside of 5.64%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14% of Ellomay Capital Ltd. shares and 95.6% of CMS Energy Corporation shares. About 69.8% of Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of CMS Energy Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellomay Capital Ltd. 2.93% 26.83% 58.34% 56.06% 60.49% 66.24% CMS Energy Corporation 0.36% 0.97% 5.89% 13.18% 22.21% 17.26%

For the past year Ellomay Capital Ltd. was more bullish than CMS Energy Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors CMS Energy Corporation beats Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Italy and Spain. The company owns 16 photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising 12 PV plants in Italy with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 22.6 MWp and 4 PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp. It also operates a bi-fuel power plant with an installed capacity of approximately 850 MWp in the vicinity of Ashkelon, Israel; and constructs pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel, as well as an anaerobic digestion facility in Goor, the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as NUR Macroprinters Ltd. and changed its name to Ellomay Capital Ltd. in April 2008. Ellomay Capital Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources. This segmentÂ’s transmission and distribution system includes 214 miles of transmission overhead lines; 188 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 4,430 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 56,067 miles of electric distribution overhead lines; 10,532 miles of underground distribution lines; and substations. The Gas Utility segment is involved in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. This segmentÂ’s gas transmission, storage, and distribution system comprises 1,670 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 27,920 miles of distribution mains; and 8 compressor stations. The Enterprises segment engages in the independent power production and marketing activities; and development of renewable generation. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had ownership interests in independent power plants totaling 1,177 megawatts. The company also operates an industrial bank providing unsecured consumer installment loans for financing home improvements. It serves 1.8 million electric customers and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers in MichiganÂ’s Lower Peninsula. CMS Energy Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.