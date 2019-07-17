Elliott International – L.P. Made a Purchase of 4,540 Shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (RRTS); Harris Associates LP Decreased Carmax (KMX) Position

Harris Associates LP decreased Carmax Inc (KMX) stake by 5.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harris Associates LP sold 22,747 shares as Carmax Inc (KMX)’s stock rose 23.70%. The Harris Associates LP holds 378,836 shares with $26.44 million value, down from 401,583 last quarter. Carmax Inc now has $14.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $86.39. About 3.56 million shares traded or 105.20% up from the average. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc

The stock increased 1.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 42,680 shares traded. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) has declined 80.37% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.80% the S&P500. Some Historical RRTS News: 17/05/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 02/04/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation: Continuing to See Improvement in Rate Environment; 16/03/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K; 14/05/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 02/04/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS FILES QUARTERLY REPORTS FOR FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF 2017 AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE; 02/04/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation 9-Month Loss $67.9M, or $1.77/Share; 16/05/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION – ACTIVE AERO GROUP, USA JET, RICH LOGISTICS TO CONTINUE TO EXIST, WILL NOW BE INTEGRATED, OPERATE UNDER ONE MANAGEMENT TEAM; 16/05/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Announces Further Business Integration to Expand Mission Critical Transportation Solutions; 29/03/2018 – Roadrunner Transportation Systems Announces Quarterly Reports, Release Date and Conference Call for the First Three Quarters of; 14/05/2018 – ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company has market cap of $432.42 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Truckload Logistics , Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Global Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The company's TL segment arranges pickup and delivery of truckload, intermodal, and ground and air expedited freight through its network of 42 TL service centers, 40 firm brokers, and approximately 90 independent brokerage agents in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc’s insider Elliott International – L.P. on the 17-07-2019 purchased a total of 4,540 shares of the Pinksheet-listed company all priced at approximately $52,552 U.S Dollars. This is based on an average price per share of $11.6 U.S Dollars. Presently, Elliott International – L.P. owns 23.14 million shares which are about 61.60% of the Company’s market cap. The date of acquisition was 17-07-2019, and it was made public in a SEC-filed document, which you can locate here.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $372,394 activity. $25,491 worth of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) shares were bought by ELLIOTT INTERNATIONAL – L.P..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.45, from 0.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 29.56 million shares or 410.18% more from 5.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Annex Advisory Services Lc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 50,896 shares. Franklin Res owns 138,163 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco Limited accumulated 321,908 shares. Charles Schwab Incorporated accumulated 119,535 shares. 14,045 were reported by Virtu Financial. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS). Susquehanna International Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) for 215,595 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited reported 376,783 shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,799 shares. Bluecrest Capital Limited owns 25,500 shares. Creative Planning owns 20,000 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 435,955 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 87,536 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Liability reported 516,166 shares.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.89M for 16.12 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering CarMax (NYSE:KMX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. CarMax had 19 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The stock of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $96 target in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Wedbush. On Friday, January 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”. The stock of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 1 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 19.

