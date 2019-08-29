Elliott International – L.P. Insider Acquisition for 50,000 Shares of Peabody Energy (BTU); First Community Bancshares (FCBC) Has 0.91 Sentiment

Sentiment for First Community Bancshares Inc (FCBC)

First Community Bancshares Inc (FCBC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 32 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 35 sold and trimmed holdings in First Community Bancshares Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 6.46 million shares, down from 6.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding First Community Bancshares Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 29 Increased: 21 New Position: 11.

First Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for First Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services and products. The company has market cap of $500.08 million. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. It has a 13.39 P/E ratio. The firm also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

Systematic Financial Management Lp holds 0.73% of its portfolio in First Community Bankshares, Inc. for 640,642 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co owns 155,645 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co has 0.04% invested in the company for 6,277 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Connors Investor Services Inc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny, a New York-based fund reported 24,220 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Peabody Energy has $42 highest and $1800 lowest target. $32’s average target is 78.07% above currents $17.97 stock price. Peabody Energy had 7 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 19 by JP Morgan. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of BTU in report on Monday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $1800 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Wednesday, April 10.

The insider of Peabody Energy Corp, Elliott International – L.P., has just acquired – 50,000 shares of the firm – coming to a cumulative purchase value of $871,500 U.S Dollars (this based on avg. share price of $17.4). Elliott International – L.P. at present owns 19.21% of the Company’s total market capitalization with ownership of 19.90 million shares. The dated August 29, 2019 transaction’s document submitted with the Security Exchange Commission is freely available for public review here.