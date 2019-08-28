Elliott Associates – L.P., Arconic Inc. (ARNC)’s insider Unloaded 1,282,860 Shares; Horizon Investments Boosted Home Depot Com (HD) Stake

Horizon Investments Llc increased Home Depot Inc Com (HD) stake by 36.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horizon Investments Llc acquired 10,549 shares as Home Depot Inc Com (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Horizon Investments Llc holds 39,298 shares with $7.54 million value, up from 28,749 last quarter. Home Depot Inc Com now has $240.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $218.21. About 3.40 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD

Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) Ratings Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Arconic (NYSE:ARNC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Arconic has $3100 highest and $2300 lowest target. $26.67’s average target is 5.92% above currents $25.18 stock price. Arconic had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) rating on Wednesday, July 10. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $2300 target. Goldman Sachs upgraded Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) on Thursday, May 2 to “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Wednesday, August 7.

Elliott Associates – L.P., is the insider of Arconic Inc, about which OctaFinance want to report about today. Elliott Associates – L.P. submitted a legally required form with the D.C. based-SEC making public a trade for 1,282,860 shares of the corporation. At the time of the selling deal, the average market share price of Arconic Inc was $24.5, making the insider trade worth $31,442,899 USD. This deal was pretty significant, so clearly it won’t go a secret. Now, Elliott Associates – L.P. has 15.33 million shares or about 10%+ of Arconic Inc’s total market capitalization.

The stock increased 0.52% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.18. About 8.71M shares traded or 168.21% up from the average. Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) has risen 20.04% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ARNC News: 30/04/2018 – Arconic Sees FY Adj EPS $1.17-Adj EPS $1.27; 30/04/2018 – ARCONIC CEO CHIP BLANKENSHIP COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – MicrobeDx Wins CARB-X Funding Award to Advance Its System for Rapid Detection of Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria; 30/04/2018 – ARCONIC CEO SAYS FEEDBACK FROM CUSTOMERS HAS BEEN MIXED; 30/04/2018 – ARCONIC 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 18/04/2018 – U.S. customers scramble to replace Rusal metal after sanctions; 30/04/2018 – ARCONIC CEO SAYS MORE TIME, MONEY NEEDED TO TURN AROUND OPS; 30/04/2018 – ARCONIC CEO SAYS CO.`S MARKETS ARE STRONG, ORDER BOOK IS FULL; 07/03/2018 – Arconic Completes Early Redemption of 5.72% Notes Due 2019; 30/04/2018 – Arconic slides after outlook sliced by higher aluminium prices

More notable recent Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Arconic (ARNC) Tops Q2 EPS by 8c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS Guidance, Affirms FY19 Revenue Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Arconic Is Back On The Buy List – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Arconic (ARNC) to Sell Itapissuma Mill to Companhia Brasileira de Aluminio for ~$50M – StreetInsider.com” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Arconic Inc.: Impressive Turnaround Is Paying Off – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Arconic Makes the Case It Was Right to Reject Buyout Offer – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Arconic Inc. engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.08 billion. It operates through three divisions: Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. It has a 27.16 P/E ratio. The Global Rolled Products segment produces and sells aluminum sheets and plates; and aseptic foils.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First City Cap Mngmt owns 30,737 shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo stated it has 222,619 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6,638 shares. Asset Mgmt One Com Ltd holds 572,542 shares. Hudock Capital Group Incorporated Limited Company holds 0.36% or 5,148 shares. Investec Asset Management Ltd accumulated 114,968 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Aviva Public Limited Co stated it has 1.24% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Stelac Advisory Serv Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bangor National Bank & Trust, a Maine-based fund reported 2,337 shares. Palisade Asset Ltd Co has invested 2.32% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Duquesne Family Office Ltd, New York-based fund reported 387,300 shares. Crystal Rock Capital Mngmt invested in 25,087 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd accumulated 984,831 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Home Depot Stock Will Reach $230 Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “What Analysts Are Saying About Home Depot After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “How Home Depot Built a Strong Q2 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 20, 2019.