Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR), both competing one another are REIT – Residential companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 11 17.03 N/A 0.13 84.89 ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 19 -2.51 N/A -6.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.00% 1% 0.1% ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 0.00% -22.5% -2.9%

Volatility and Risk

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.82 beta. Competitively, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.59 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 0 0 0.00 ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Meanwhile, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s average target price is $19.5, while its potential upside is 8.45%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 64.5% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors while 47.4% of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT -1.22% -4.56% 0.53% 4.06% 0.27% 10.36% ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 0.11% -5.02% -12.24% -17.17% -17.28% -8.68%

For the past year Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had bullish trend while ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT beats on 6 of the 8 factors ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was founded in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. It invests primarily in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate, and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by the United States Government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs), or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association. The company also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.