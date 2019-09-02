Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As REIT – Residential company, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.5% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.47% of all REIT – Residential’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has 2.4% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 4.12% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.00% 1.00% 0.10% Industry Average 16.43% 5.78% 1.98%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT N/A 11 85.41 Industry Average 131.85M 802.73M 49.26

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.38 1.73 2.71

$12.5 is the consensus price target of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, with a potential upside of 27.68%. The potential upside of the peers is 48.18%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.62% 5.48% -2.57% -1.98% 1.7% 11.05% Industry Average 2.41% 4.05% 9.17% 13.06% 20.90% 19.56%

For the past year Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has weaker performance than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.83. Competitively, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s rivals’ beta is 0.60 which is 40.38% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT does not pay a dividend.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was founded in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.