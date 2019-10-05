Ellington Management Group Trimmed Stake in Wix Com LTD (WIX) by $965,600; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Cvs Health (CVS)

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 45.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 8,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, down from 14,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $123.5. About 844,328 shares traded or 61.95% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 66.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 27,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 69,705 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80M, up from 41,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 4.58 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $585.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (NYSE:GEO) by 120,000 shares to 375,000 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 64,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N (Put).