Ellington Management Group Trimmed Its Stake in Extended Stay Amer (STAY) by $412,675 as Share Value Declined; As Atricure (ATRC) Stock Rose, Pentwater Capital Management LP Lifted Position by $390,000

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 59.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 24,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 16,225 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 40,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.30% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 5.16 million shares traded or 180.17% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $30.22. About 187,979 shares traded or 8.72% up from the average. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC)

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 69,100 shares to 155,900 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mesa Air Group Inc by 49,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,200 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold ATRC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd owns 72,843 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested in 0.01% or 9,318 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 198,590 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 491,730 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hrt Fincl Lc holds 0.04% or 8,805 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 48,738 shares in its portfolio. Oberweis Asset Mgmt owns 203,410 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.05% stake. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.01% or 2.18 million shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 953,781 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs reported 2,794 shares stake. 1.83 million were reported by Vanguard Gru. Bessemer Gru invested 0.01% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). United Kingdom-based Legal & General Group Public Limited Com has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

More notable recent AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AtriCure, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Atreca Further Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of Lisa Decker as Chief Business Officer and Courtney Phillips as General Counsel – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) CEO Mike Carrel on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AtriCure to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 45,000 shares to 55,100 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). The California-based West Oak Capital Limited has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Cardinal Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Ct stated it has 3.60 million shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman Company, New York-based fund reported 12,465 shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Utah Retirement invested in 0.01% or 35,628 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 11,721 shares. Investec Asset Management North America stated it has 961,497 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 0.02% or 3.26M shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). United Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Lc owns 18,490 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 30,523 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Corsair Capital Management Limited Partnership stated it has 2.5% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Kennedy Capital invested in 0.25% or 593,280 shares.