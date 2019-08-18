Ellington Management Group Trimmed Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Position By $2.81 Million; Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) SI Increased By 2.83%

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) had an increase of 2.83% in short interest. AXS’s SI was 1.36 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.83% from 1.32 million shares previously. With 555,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)’s short sellers to cover AXS’s short positions. The SI to Axis Capital Holdings Limited’s float is 1.67%. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $64.88. About 371,845 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q EPS 75c; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Financial Services Adds Axis Capital; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS- DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE $52.57, A DECREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER, AND A 11% DECREASE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS WILL BE SUPPORTED BY 2 ENABLING TEAMS, REINSURANCE PRODUCTS AND REINSURANCE SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Rev $1.26B; 16/04/2018 – AXIS Launches Cyber Center of Excellence; 27/03/2018 – IRCON INTERNATIONAL LTD – BOOK-RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE IDBI CAPITAL MARKETS & SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, SBI CAPITAL MARKETS; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $52.57; 05/03/2018 – Officer Wilson Disposes 715 Of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB SMART APPOINTED INTERIM PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MARKETS DIVISION

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased Ford Mtr Co Del (F) stake by 94.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 350,800 shares as Ford Mtr Co Del (F)’s stock declined 7.48%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 19,200 shares with $169,000 value, down from 370,000 last quarter. Ford Mtr Co Del now has $35.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 24.26M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 11/05/2018 – FORD SHUT TRUCK PLANTS IN MICHIGAN, MISSOURI AND KENTUCKY THIS WEEK BECAUSE OF PARTS SHORTAGES CAUSED BY SUPPLIER FIRE; 03/04/2018 – Fiat Chrysler Out-Selling Ford in Stores Shows Scope of SUV Boom; 26/04/2018 – DOT TSA: Firearm detected by TSA officers at Ford International Airport; 22/03/2018 – During his 2005 confirmation hearing to become U.N. ambassador, State Department intelligence chief Carl Ford called Bolton “a serial abuser” and “a quintessential kiss-up, kick-down sort of guy.”; 11/05/2018 – The poem: A Broken Appointment, by Mark Ford; 25/04/2018 – Ford Moves to Streamline Operations and Bolster Profit Margin; 25/04/2018 – BEIJING-FORD ASIA PACIFIC PRESIDENT FLEET SAYS EXPECTS NEARLY ALL FUTURE GROWTH IN CHINA WILL COME FROM LOCALLY PRODUCED MODELS; 09/05/2018 – IPT: Ford Motor Credit EUR Benchmark 3Y FRN, 5.5Y FRN; 15/03/2018 – Rugby-Hartley back, Ford and Care dropped for new-look England; 03/05/2018 – LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – AFFILIATE ACQUIRED LONE STAR FORD FROM SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold AXIS Capital Holdings Limited shares while 76 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 66.51 million shares or 8.27% less from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 288,707 shares in its portfolio. Amg Funds Limited Liability Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 12,556 shares. Fj Capital Management Limited holds 0.26% or 45,550 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 138,467 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 7,445 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research has invested 0.02% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Hl Ltd Liability has 13,876 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. General American has 295,000 shares. First Wilshire Mngmt has invested 0.97% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Northern holds 565,622 shares. Nwq Investment Mngmt Com Ltd invested in 1.1% or 927,292 shares. California-based Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Centurylink Invest Management Company holds 21,811 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Limited Liability Company has 867,525 shares. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.05% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.45 billion. It operates through two divisions, Insurance and Reinsurance. It has a 49.64 P/E ratio. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

Among 3 analysts covering Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Axis Capital Holdings has $7000 highest and $58 lowest target. $65’s average target is 0.18% above currents $64.88 stock price. Axis Capital Holdings had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. UBS maintained AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) rating on Tuesday, April 9. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $59 target. UBS upgraded the shares of AXS in report on Thursday, May 23 to “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research upgraded AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) rating on Friday, July 19. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $7000 target.

More notable recent AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Axis Capital Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AXIS Re Welcomes Gino Smith as Head of Property for EMEA LatAm – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) CEO Albert Benchimol on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Ford Motor has $1300 highest and $9 lowest target. $10.80’s average target is 20.54% above currents $8.96 stock price. Ford Motor had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $10 target. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 26. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $1000 target in Monday, May 6 report.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Ford Motor Stock Is Tumbling After It Offered Disappointing Earnings and Guidance – Barron’s” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ford Motor: Disappointing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Earnings Season Takeaways For Auto Investors – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ford -3% after light profit forecast – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ford a single-digit stock again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20B for 7.47 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. $103,200 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C. On Thursday, August 1 FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00M worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 840,962 shares. $100,038 worth of stock was bought by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23.