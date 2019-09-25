Ellington Management Group Trimmed Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Position by $1.41 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Ross Stores (ROST) Market Value Rose, Wbi Investments Has Lowered by $3.98 Million Its Stake

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 45.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 40,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 48,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.81 million, down from 88,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $108.5. About 274,951 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500.

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 71.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 39,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 15,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $587,000, down from 55,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.66. About 774,868 shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $585.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 25,100 shares to 48,500 shares, valued at $611,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duluth Hldgs Inc by 46,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (Call) (NYSE:MTG).

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 154,488 shares to 265,023 shares, valued at $9.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIL) by 713,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS).

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ROST’s profit will be $350.90M for 27.96 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold ROST shares while 218 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 313.34 million shares or 1.13% less from 316.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Mason Street Advisors has 52,403 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv owns 114 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 479,528 shares. Hahn Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 352,175 shares. Yorktown Management & Rech Com Inc has 3,100 shares. 92,086 are held by Burney. Gofen Glossberg Limited Com Il reported 8,300 shares stake. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Sei Investments Commerce has 239,289 shares. 188,989 are held by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Clearbridge Investments Lc owns 1.20M shares. Hrt Fin Ltd Liability Corporation owns 168,429 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Profund Limited Liability Com holds 0.16% or 33,435 shares. 2.52M are held by Legal General Gp Pcl.