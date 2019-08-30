Ellington Management Group Trimmed By $2.68 Million Its Ensco Plc (Put) (ESV) Stake; HYPERSOLAR (HYSR) SI Increased By 71.55%

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased Ensco Plc (Put) (ESV) stake by 49.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 892,900 shares as Ensco Plc (Put) (ESV)’s stock declined 40.80%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 907,100 shares with $3.57 million value, down from 1.80M last quarter. Ensco Plc (Put) now has $1.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 29.06% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco

HYPERSOLAR INC (OTCMKTS:HYSR) had an increase of 71.55% in short interest. HYSR’s SI was 19,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 71.55% from 11,600 shares previously. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0036. About 1.07M shares traded. HyperSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

HyperSolar, Inc. develops solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimic photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company has market cap of $3.62 million. The firm focuses on developing HyperSolar H2Generator, a self-contained renewable hydrogen production system. It has a 0.6 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ensco PLC (ESV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Valaris PLC: A Struggle For Survival – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ensco Rowan plc (ESV) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Ensco Rowan plc (ESV) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ensco Rowan Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 235,147 shares. New Generation Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.09 million shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 110,278 shares. Bridgeway owns 375,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 35 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Limited Liability Company reported 77,462 shares stake. Invesco Limited reported 4.16 million shares. Hap Trading Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 56,775 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 174,920 shares. Kentucky-based Alphamark Advsr Limited has invested 0.03% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Dorsey And Whitney Communications Limited Liability Company reported 24,181 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Ellington Management Group Llc increased Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I stake by 38,000 shares to 52,700 valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1. It also upped Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) stake by 64,998 shares and now owns 497,208 shares. Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Ensco Plc has $25 highest and $4.5 lowest target. $9.04’s average target is 9.31% above currents $8.27 stock price. Ensco Plc had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 11. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. Bank of America maintained Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) rating on Monday, June 10. Bank of America has “Underperform” rating and $700 target. Societe Generale maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Piper Jaffray. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6 target in Monday, March 4 report.