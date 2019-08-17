Ellington Management Group Stake in Wayfair (W) Lowered as Valuation Declined; As Apple Com (AAPL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Upped Stake

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 39,136 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, up from 36,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80 million shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – Apple suppliers brace for profit slide as gadget sales slow; 21/03/2018 – U.S. investment trusts gobble assets; retirement plans retreat from active funds; 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 Percent Renewable Energy; 23/05/2018 – The company does have monthly subscriptions for Apple Music and iCloud; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS BASED ON CHANNEL CHECKS WITH SUPPLIERS, CURRENT EXPECTATION FOR NEW IPHONES PRODUCTION ABOUT 80-90 MLN UNITS FOR H2; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Accountability 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 14/03/2018 – Business Insider: France said it will sue Google and Apple for ‘abusive trade practices’; 22/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Immersion Corporation | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 04/05/2018 – Apple Rakes In Profits As It Awaits the Next Big Leap — Barrons.com; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: COMARCO WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1929 – 2018-04-06

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 50.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 15,400 shares as the company's stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 14,800 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 30,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $10.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.42. About 2.70 million shares traded or 68.33% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 20,100 shares to 52,100 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutanix Inc by 21,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $423,120 activity.

