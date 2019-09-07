Ellington Management Group Stake in Viasat (Put) (VSAT) Increased by $1.46 Million; Invesco LTD Lifted Its First Merchants (FRME) Holding by $459,144; Stock Price Rose

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Viasat Inc (Put) (VSAT) by 59.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 51,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, up from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $79.32. About 220,884 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 03/04/2018 – Viasat Expands Dublin Office; Sets up European Software Centre of Excellence; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED THAT EUTELSAT’S VIASAT-3 DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING CONTRACTS; 28/05/2018 – Embraer Selects Viasat as its Connectivity Provider on Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 Executive Jets; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED IT WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ON A DEAL FOR USE OF VIASAT-3 SATELLITE; 17/04/2018 – Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) Becomes Master Agent Partner of Viasat Business Internet Services; 04/04/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 11; 21/03/2018 – ViaSat at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – “BELIEVES THERE IS SIGNIFICANT INTEREST IN VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FROM PROSPECTIVE REGIONAL PARTNERS”

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in First Merchants Corp (FRME) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 12,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.44% . The institutional investor held 89,294 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 76,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in First Merchants Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $35.25. About 131,784 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr; 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q Net $36.7M; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q EPS 74C, EST. 70C; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Merchants Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRME)

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD) by 101,288 shares to 70,123 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 196,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Seaspan Corp (NYSE:SSW).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $12,987 activity. On Tuesday, September 3 the insider Sherman Patrick A bought $493.

