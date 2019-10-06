Ellington Management Group Stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Has Lowered by $1.83 Million as Share Value Rose; Hhr Asset Management Maintains Position in Tesla (TSLA)

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 48.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 65,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 70,717 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02M, down from 136,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.29. About 2.78M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 05/04/2018 – $WYNN $MGM MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts @nypost; 19/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL MGM.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 26/04/2018 – MGM Springfield To Officially Open August 24, 2018; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS TO BUY EMPIRE CITY CASINO IN YONKERS, NEW YORK; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL, MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC REPORT TRANSACTIONS; 26/04/2018 – MGM CEO: MANDALAY BAY RESORT LAGGING SINCE SHOOTING; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q MGM CHINA ADJ EBITDA $151.8M, EST. $155.1M; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Operating Income $359.8 Million; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES – SUBSEQUENT TO EMPIRE CITY DEAL, MGM RESORTS, MGP AGREED MGM RESORTS WILL SELL DEVELOPED REAL PROPERTY TO MGP FOR ABOUT $625 MLN; 06/04/2018 – WYNN HAS NOT HAD ANY DISCUSSION WITH MGM OR ITS ADVISORS ABOUT A SALE – WYNN RESORTS SPOKESPERSON

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 100.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 135,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 269,986 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.33 million, up from 134,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $231.43. About 8.02M shares traded or 10.56% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 03/04/2018 – Tesla missed its Model 3 production target…and investors are still relieved; 06/04/2018 – Small Tesla Contractor Sues Car Maker, Claiming Nonpayment; 02/04/2018 – MUSK SAYS TESLA RELEASES CRASH DATA IMMEDIATELY, ALWAYS WILL; 03/04/2018 – Tesla is facing an ‘existential crisis,’ says market watcher; 02/05/2018 – TESLA 1Q REV. $3.41B, EST. $3.32B; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Now: Tesla shareholders approve Elon Musk’s multi-billion dollar compensation plan; 09/04/2018 – US transportation safety agency chairman and Tesla’s Elon Musk discuss fatal ‘autopilot’ Tesla crash; 01/04/2018 – Tesla Makes Last-Ditch Model 3 Deliveries as Pressures Mount; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CORPORATE LIQUIDITY STRESS RISES TO 2.8 PCT IN MARCH, HIGHEST SINCE SEPTEMBER – MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – Tesla will begin taking orders for a dual motor, all-wheel drive model and a performance version of the Model 3 at the end of next week

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Seabridge Invest Advsr Lc reported 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 2,628 shares. Axa holds 81,006 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Creative Planning has invested 0.05% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Endurance Wealth stated it has 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Jennison Limited Liability owns 4.31M shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Da Davidson owns 0.02% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 4,245 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd owns 0.05% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 25,194 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Royal London Asset Mngmt stated it has 55,192 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement holds 26,461 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited accumulated 0% or 441 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability accumulated 1,115 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas owns 656,695 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,310 shares to 29,877 shares, valued at $56.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,078 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. Musk Elon bought 102,880 shares worth $25.00M. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $232,720 was bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $171.19 million for 20.67 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.48% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $151.07 million activity. SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32 million worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold MGM shares while 132 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 421.58 million shares or 1.44% more from 415.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 124,880 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). The United Kingdom-based Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) has invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Asset Management One Commerce has 0.04% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Starboard Value LP accumulated 2.75 million shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 590 shares. Boyar Asset invested 0.62% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 12,170 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Cwm Limited Liability holds 0% or 140 shares. M&T Natl Bank holds 22,338 shares. Nomura Asset Company owns 89,238 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 200 shares. 978,100 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $585.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 10,400 shares to 18,600 shares, valued at $556,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 5,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).