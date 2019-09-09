Ellington Management Group Stake in Essent Group LTD (Call) (ESNT) Has Increased as Shares Declined; As Intl Business Machines (IBM) Stock Price Rose, Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Lifted by $860,100 Its Holding

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (Call) (ESNT) by 498.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 83,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, up from 16,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $48.19. About 501,519 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 103.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,978 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 5,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.58 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/03/2018 – Cloudflare and IBM Collaborate to Extend Security and Performance from the Cloud to the Network Edge; 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance; 04/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SOLD COMPLETELY OUT OF IBM:CNBC; 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018; 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 04/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel Chief; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Intl Sel Fiv Etf (IDV) by 16,567 shares to 16,378 shares, valued at $505,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,043 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Fincl Bank holds 7,330 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Natl Trust has 0.33% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 4.38M shares. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt has invested 0.22% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Texas Yale Cap Corp has 0.04% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 6,346 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 843,581 shares. Maine-based Portland Glob Advsr Ltd has invested 1.33% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Landscape Capital Management Lc accumulated 0.2% or 14,644 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.37% or 126,951 shares. Country Club Trust Communication Na holds 1.29% or 77,451 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability owns 66,999 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Armstrong Henry H Associate has invested 0.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Crosspoint Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Welch Grp Inc Ltd Llc holds 179,509 shares or 2.79% of its portfolio. Everence Cap owns 17,782 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM: Buying While Apathetic – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Is Red Hat still Red Hat? Longtime insider talks IBM transition – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “IBM Stock Will Trend Higher on Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Opportunity – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Apple vs. IBM – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Undeniable Reasons to Buy IBM Stock Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Grp Ltd holds 0.05% or 31,061 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Lc holds 1.22 million shares. Savings Bank Of America De holds 0% or 717,243 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Com has 207,311 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation owns 7,665 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 110,516 shares. Hsbc Plc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Prudential Incorporated has 198,914 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invsts has 0.13% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 9.57M shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Systematic Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 31,370 shares. Loomis Sayles And LP accumulated 333,284 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.31% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 45,012 shares. Axa has invested 0.03% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Meeder Asset Inc invested in 13,107 shares.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 24,100 shares to 21,400 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 45,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,200 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

More notable recent Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Annaly Capital Management, Paramount Group, SPX, and Essent Group â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) CEO Mark Casale on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Reasons to Invest in Essent Group (ESNT) Stock Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Essent Group Ltd. Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call For August 2, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.