Ellington Management Group Stake in Devon Energy New (DVN) Has Upped as Shares Rose; Toron Capital Markets Raised Its Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Stake

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 180.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 22,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $27.75. About 3.27 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 07/03/2018 – Devon Joins Shareholder Sweetener Spree With Buybacks, Gas Sale; 10/04/2018 – Devon Slashes 300 Jobs After Lifting Dividends, Share Buybacks; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Early Tender Results, Results of Consent Solicitations and Upsizing of Tender Offers; 02/05/2018 – Devon: Restructuring Charges Follow Announced Workforce Reductions, Initiatives to Enhance Operations; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 02/05/2018 – DEVON TARGETING $1 BILLION OF ADDITIONAL DIVESTMENTS THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS NOTES TENDER OFFERS FROM $1B; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 26/03/2018 – DEVON CEO DAVE HAGER COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 8,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 934,002 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.91M, up from 925,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $76.09. About 135,787 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 2.37% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 11/04/2018 – PLATINUM GROUP METALS – CONTINUES TO ACTIVELY ASSESS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES WITH ADVISORS BMO NESBITT BURNS INC AND MACQUARIE CAPITAL MARKETS CANADA; 12/03/2018 – CynergisTek Makes Advance Payment of Bank Debt, Negotiates New Financing With BMO Harris Bank; 10/05/2018 – Core-Mark to Webcast Presentation from 2018 BMO Farm to Market Conference; 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO SEES ‘POSITIVE CONCLUSION’ TO NAFTA NEGOTIATIONS; 10/05/2018 – Kroger to Participate in BMO 13th Annual Farm to Market Conference; 29/05/2018 – BMO BLOCKING ONLINE AND MOBILE ACCESS TO AFFECTED ACCOUNTS; 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO SAYS CAPITAL FLOW OUT OF CANADA ISN’T `PROFOUND’; 30/05/2018 – BMO CHIEF RISK OFFICER SAYS DIGITAL BRINGS INDUSTRY CHALLENGES; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 01/05/2018 – BMO Financial Group To Acquire NY-based KGS-Alpha Capital Markets

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) by 2.53 million shares to 20,111 shares, valued at $230,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 48,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,558 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

More notable recent Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Bank of Montreal (BMO) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Never Mind the Banking Bears: BMO (TSX:BMO) Is Still a Solid Dividend Stock – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BMO: Enable Midstream ‘Reasonably Valued’ – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “How to Grow a Million-Dollar Retirement Portfolio on a Minimum Wage Job – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BMO Says The Valuation Discount In Keurig Dr Pepper Is ‘Too Large To Ignore’ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership owns 287,316 shares. Grp One Trading Lp has 2,358 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Veritable Limited Partnership reported 9,541 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 8,000 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Invest Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1,202 shares. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Calamos Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 23,500 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring stated it has 572,153 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 5.01 million shares. Charles Schwab holds 1.85 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Century Cos reported 0.18% stake. Moreover, M&R Mngmt Inc has 0.1% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Adams Asset Advisors Limited has 0.08% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).