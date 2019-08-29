Ellington Management Group Raised Its Stake in Ralph Lauren (RL) by $4.08 Million; Amgen (AMGN) Holder Guardian Investment Management Decreased Stake by $457,758 as Share Price Rose

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) by 173.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 31,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.64% . The hedge fund held 49,800 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, up from 18,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $87.74. About 1.64 million shares traded or 37.11% up from the average. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 03/05/2018 – BARSHAY SEES RALPH LAUREN DOWNSIDE IN BASE CASE OF ABOUT 30%; 09/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – APPOINTMENTS WILL BRING NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON COMPANY’S BOARD TO 13; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Rev $1.53B; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Adj EPS 90c; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren tops estimates as margins improve; 22/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Ralph Lauren Model Chris Collins Debuts Fragrance Collection; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the luxury apparel maker’s move to pull products off department store shelves and sell more products at full-price boosted margins; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren to Add Angela Ahrendts and Michael George to Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q EPS 50c

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 17,503 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33M, down from 19,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $207.52. About 3.79M shares traded or 21.48% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – SAFETY RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF PROLIA; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REV. $5.55B, EST. $5.43B; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – EC APPROVED A NEW INDICATION IN REPATHA; 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC; 14/05/2018 – Evenity (romosozumab; Amgen/UCB/Astellas) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $548.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 15,400 shares to 9,700 shares, valued at $245,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 7,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,398 shares, and cut its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI).

Since May 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $46.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold RL shares while 133 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 49.38 million shares or 5.48% less from 52.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Hldg reported 42,926 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) or 80,720 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 81 shares. Pitcairn reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Shellback Cap Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 165,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 79,527 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 16,939 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 13,198 shares. Swiss Bancshares has invested 0.03% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 4.03M shares. Dana Investment Inc reported 10,154 shares. Scout reported 173,976 shares. Cutter & Company Brokerage invested in 0.09% or 2,430 shares. Creative Planning reported 5,329 shares. Kentucky Retirement System reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL).

More notable recent Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About Ralph Lauren Corporation’s (NYSE:RL) Earnings Trajectory? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BAML negative on Ralph Lauren – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Ralph Lauren Patches Itself Up Faster Than Expected, RBC Upgrades – Benzinga” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Budros Ruhlin Roe stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 189,439 are held by Avalon Advisors Limited Liability. Hennessy accumulated 0.36% or 41,200 shares. Gamco Et Al has 0.01% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.11% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Page Arthur B stated it has 0.62% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Tdam Usa invested 0.17% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cap Guardian Commerce reported 0.02% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Mercer Cap Advisers Inc holds 0.63% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 4,958 shares. Cap Counsel Inc stated it has 0.09% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 53,145 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.14% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 12,900 shares. The Massachusetts-based Renaissance Grp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Fragasso Grp Incorporated Inc invested in 0.88% or 21,610 shares. Texas-based Fca Tx has invested 1.31% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, BorgWarner, Chipotle, Cree, Dollar General, Exelon, PDC Energy, Verizon, Zynga and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amgen (AMGN) Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 28th – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Like About Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.