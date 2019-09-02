Ellington Management Group Raised Its Holding in Mednax (MD) by $1.01 Million as Stock Price Declined; Edwards Lifesciences Com (EW) Shareholder Fdx Advisors Lowered Its Position

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (EW) by 70.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc sold 11,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 4,942 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $946,000, down from 16,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $221.84. About 823,269 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 350.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 37,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The hedge fund held 48,160 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 543,864 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM REITERATES WON’T NEGOTIATE NEW PACT WITH MEDNAX; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – NO ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE DISCLOSED; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX BUYS PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE IN WASHINGTON; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL WAS A CASH TRANSACTION AND IT IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Net $63.4M; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HAVE BEEN SHORT ON ENVISION SINCE THE MIDDLE OF LAST YEAR AND ON MEDNAX SINCE THIS YEAR – CNBC; 20/04/2018 – DJ MEDNAX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MD); 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ACQUIRES COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL, LLC BASED IN FRANKLIN, TENN; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HE IS SHORT MEDNAX INC – CNBC

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1 by 5,452 shares to 19,181 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc Midcp 400 Idx (IVOO) by 11,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp Com (NYSE:FSIC).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $250.07 million for 45.46 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

