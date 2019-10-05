Ellington Management Group Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Upped by $545,900 as Valuation Rose; As Regency Centers Corp. (REG) Stock Price Declined, Adelante Capital Management Decreased Position by $4.14 Million

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 74.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 10,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 24,100 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 million, up from 13,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.98. About 4.61 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Regency Centers Corp. (REG) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 62,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The hedge fund held 944,827 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.06 million, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regency Centers Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $69.02. About 328,542 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 15/05/2018 – Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards; 26/03/2018 – Regency Centers Announces Amended And Restated $1.25 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS REPORTS AMENDED & RESTATED $1.25B UNSECURED REV; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Oreo Mystery Flavor 2019: Guess It and You Could Win $50K! – Investorplace.com” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 5.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Analyst Reports for Intel, Adobe & Mondelez – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MondelÄ“z declares $0.285 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is Hedge Fundsâ€™ 27th Most Popular Stock Idea – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Global has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Strategic Advisors Limited Liability holds 8,802 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs stated it has 18,672 shares. Prospector Limited Liability holds 1.31% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 176,801 shares. Capital City Fl accumulated 0.09% or 4,272 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Co holds 15,926 shares. Regions Fin stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Il reported 1.09% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Corda Inv Ltd invested 4.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Albion Gru Ut has 10,299 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc invested in 0.07% or 4,461 shares. Bath Savings Trust, a Maine-based fund reported 10,442 shares. Wisconsin-based A D Beadell Counsel has invested 0.97% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Principal has invested 0.1% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $585.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) by 360,015 shares to 439,985 shares, valued at $858,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 39,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,546 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 613,409 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $37.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 362,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Coresite Realty Corp. (NYSE:COR).

Analysts await Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 1.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.96 per share. REG’s profit will be $162.95 million for 17.79 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Regency Centers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Knightscope Goes Public Under Regulation A – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Boustead Securities Client Soliton, Inc. Announces Closing of its IPO at $10.4 Million; Shares Set to Trade Tuesday on Nasdaq – GlobeNewswire” published on February 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Regency (REG) Declares Ground-up Development in Chantilly – Nasdaq” on March 08, 2017. More interesting news about Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Global Consortium, Inc., Negotiates 5-Year Lease in Sacramento – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cemtrex Regains Nasdaq Listing Compliance – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.