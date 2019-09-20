Ellington Management Group Position in Echostar (SATS) Lowered by $866,976; Kla (KLAC) Stock Price Rose While Ci Investments Increased Its Holding

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 76.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 19,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The hedge fund held 6,100 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $270,000, down from 25,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $40.1. About 168,532 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsy; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Rev $501.8M; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 23/04/2018 – DJ EchoStar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SATS); 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Enhances JUPITER System, the World’s Most Advanced Broadband Satellite Platform; 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsylvania; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q-End Cash, Equivalents, Marketable Investment Securities $3.3B

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 16.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 36,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 260,935 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.76M, up from 224,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $156.51. About 1.06M shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 26/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP KLAC.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR 3Q ADJ EPS $2.02, EST. $1.99; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR PACT FOR $38.86 IN CASH & 0.25 OF A SHARE; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Fund Cash Portion of Deal With Cash From Combined Company’s Balance Sheet

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold SATS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 40.44 million shares or 5.72% less from 42.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group reported 101,560 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Menta Cap Ltd Com owns 26,564 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability owns 12,545 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 33,556 shares. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 10,408 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 37,169 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Associate holds 67,942 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 20 are owned by Next Financial Grp. 592,100 were reported by Greenlight. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Company owns 2.97 million shares. D E Shaw & Inc holds 301,540 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 12,482 were reported by Aperio Grp Lc.

Analysts await EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.12 per share. SATS’s profit will be $20.43M for 47.74 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by EchoStar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -450.00% EPS growth.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $585.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United States Stl Corp New (Put) (NYSE:X) by 267,500 shares to 283,000 shares, valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (NYSE:GEO) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 636,425 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $119.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 113,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 346,910 shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.72, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 63 investors sold KLAC shares while 177 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 2.41% less from 139.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 544,599 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Chem Bancshares owns 14,533 shares. James Invest Research accumulated 0.09% or 10,799 shares. Proshare Lc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). 1,839 are owned by Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Co. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holding Com Ltd has 0.25% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 640 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Newfocus Finance Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.84% or 15,365 shares. Atlantic Union Comml Bank Corp has 0.25% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 16,057 shares. Texas-based Kempner Cap Mgmt has invested 1.58% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt owns 1.24 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 6,903 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 64,343 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Renaissance Grp Inc Ltd reported 237,076 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Company Mn accumulated 479,736 shares.

