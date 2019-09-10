Ellington Management Group Maintains Stake in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP); As Visa (V) Market Valuation Rose, Edgewood Management Has Lifted Holding

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 72,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 14.24M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 billion, up from 14.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $6.38 during the last trading session, reaching $175.17. About 7.51 million shares traded or 13.80% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 445.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 55,100 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, up from 10,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $34.26. About 6.02 million shares traded or 63.86% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines; 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip 1Q Adj EPS 55c

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Lp holds 14,017 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank reported 0.5% stake. Moore Management LP has invested 0.48% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Bartlett & Com Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4,191 shares. Stillwater Advsrs Limited holds 4.9% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 143,809 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc reported 118,820 shares. Cypress Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) reported 6,831 shares. Olstein Cap Limited Partnership holds 31,000 shares. Convergence Investment Partners Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3,842 shares. Chesley Taft And Lc holds 143,158 shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Brookstone Cap invested in 7,330 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates holds 0.08% or 5,606 shares. Raymond James & Associates has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Waters Parkerson And Commerce Ltd Liability Com invested 4.68% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 26,236 are owned by Perkins Coie Tru.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $28.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 48,843 shares to 134,510 shares, valued at $8.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1.30M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE) by 371,367 shares to 200,633 shares, valued at $576,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (Call) (NYSE:MTG) by 398,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,000 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).