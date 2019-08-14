Ellington Management Group Maintains Holding in T Mobile Us (TMUS); As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined, Mawer Investment Management LTD Increased Its Stake by $32.57 Million

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 78.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 15,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 36,382 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, up from 20,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $76.84. About 927,302 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 27/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: T-Mobile, Sprint finalising merger terms; 09/05/2018 – HOETTGES: T-MOBILE WANTS TO BUILD 5G NETWORK FOR RURAL AREAS; 15/03/2018 – T-Mobile Takes Flight, Sets Two World Records with Galaxy S9, S9+; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s: Debt at Sprint as Well as Lease Payments Supporting Spectrum Notes Are Expected to Receive Downstream Unsecured Guarantees From T-Mobile; 10/04/2018 – Will Meade: #UnusualOptionsActivity predicted this! Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 04/05/2018 – Debbie Elicksen: Sprint-T-Mobile deal will be just north of $26 billion, Legere to helm; 30/04/2018 – Next Hurdle for T-Mobile, Sprint Merger: Trump Administration; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile-Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Son

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 13.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 234,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1.97M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.71 million, up from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $131.16. About 2.80M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proffitt And Goodson has 9,018 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 4.92M shares or 1.41% of the stock. 214,906 are held by Kcm Advsrs Limited Company. Schroder Management Gp holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4.82M shares. Brown Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Main Street Rech Ltd Co accumulated 71,197 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 6.70M shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. New Vernon Inv Mngmt Limited Company holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,241 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Limited Co holds 3,592 shares. Dafna Management Ltd Liability Co reported 9,400 shares. Montrusco Bolton Invs, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 147,405 shares. 100,707 were accumulated by Windward Cap Mgmt Com Ca. Weatherstone Capital Mgmt has invested 0.44% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cls Investments Ltd Llc invested in 2,126 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity stated it has 1.27M shares or 0.99% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Grade ‘A’ Retirement Portfolio: Johnson & Johnson Is Added To The Wait List – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pharma Earnings Pick Up Pace – Benzinga” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Earnings Disappointments – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mostly Strong Results For Big Banks, And J&J Another Solid Earnings Performer – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 38,705 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $105.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 55,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM).

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 7,369 shares to 10,398 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 855,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 772,719 shares, and cut its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI).