Ellington Management Group Lowered Ventas (VTR) Holding by $312,800; Share Price Rose; Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder Amg Funds Increased Its Holding by $378,464 as Share Price Declined

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 32.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 11,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 48,274 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57 million, up from 36,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 36.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The hedge fund held 7,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $540,000, down from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $73.65. About 1.13 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84 billion and $93.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,290 shares to 7,450 shares, valued at $823,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 13,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,160 shares, and cut its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $28,990 were bought by Ancius Michael J on Monday, August 5.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $585.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 102,800 shares to 141,600 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tailored Brands Inc by 76,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23 million for 19.59 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

