Ellington Management Group Lowered Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $353,800 as Share Value Rose; Ao Smith (AOS) Stock Declined While Ashmore Wealth Management Has Increased Position

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 158,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 496,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45 million, up from 337,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $44.32. About 1.57 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 47.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 2,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $392,000, down from 6,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $134.35. About 3.94 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0.28% or 6,205 shares. Proffitt & Goodson accumulated 395 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Indiana & Inv Mngmt stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 2,382 were reported by Scholtz Llc. Missouri-based Stifel Corp has invested 0.69% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wms Partners Lc has invested 1.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The New York-based Carret Asset Ltd has invested 1.57% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Corporation reported 59,140 shares. Glenview Bankshares Tru Dept holds 55,906 shares. South State Corporation reported 0.98% stake. The California-based Focused Invsts Lc has invested 4.56% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 160,433 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 796,902 shares. Jones Lllp owns 72,169 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lindsell Train has 10.11% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4.26M shares.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $548.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 11,500 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 39,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Verso Corp.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.88 million activity. Goodwin Wallace E sold 13,200 shares worth $660,244. JONES PAUL W also sold $980,000 worth of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) shares.