Ellington Management Group Lowered Its Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr (PMT) Stake; Meritage Homes (MTH)’s Sentiment Is 1.19

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr (PMT) stake by 65.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 163,571 shares as Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr (PMT)’s stock rose 4.90%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 87,685 shares with $1.91 million value, down from 251,256 last quarter. Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr now has $1.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $22.58. About 1.07M shares traded or 4.85% up from the average. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has risen 14.62% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PMT News: 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Catalyst Biosciences, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trus; 23/04/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Issuance of Term Notes Secured by Fannie Mae MSRs and ESS; 08/03/2018 PennyMac Selects Nordis Technologies as Its Print/Mail Partner; 22/04/2018 – DJ PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMT); 28/03/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST PMT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19.5 FROM $18.5; 23/04/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST-PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF SECURED TERM NOTES IN TOTAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $450 MLN TO BE ISSUED BY INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY; 24/04/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Mtg Invt Tr 1Q EPS 35c; 23/04/2018 – PennyMac Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $450 Million in Secured Term Notes to Be Issued by PMT ISSUER TRUST

Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 86 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 72 sold and decreased stock positions in Meritage Homes Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 35.64 million shares, down from 36.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Meritage Homes Corp in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 58 Increased: 52 New Position: 34.

Among 2 analysts covering PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:PMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Common Shares of Beneficial Interest has $2300 highest and $2300 lowest target. $23’s average target is 1.86% above currents $22.58 stock price. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Common Shares of Beneficial Interest had 4 analyst reports since May 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Ellington Management Group Llc increased American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Put) (NYSE:AXL) stake by 95,500 shares to 130,000 valued at $1.66M in 2019Q2. It also upped Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) stake by 102,800 shares and now owns 141,600 shares. Redwood Tr Inc (NYSE:RWT) was raised too.

More notable recent PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust prices 8M equity offering, shares down 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PennyMac Offers Poorly Valued And Risky Preferred Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PMT’s profit will be $44.61M for 11.07 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s why Meritage Homes Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MTH) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Meritage Homes announces continued strong order growth through August 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Years in the making, work begins on 400-home Triangle community – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Meritage Homes Combines Beauty and Energy Efficiency at Pearland Place – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.48 EPS, up 11.28% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.33 per share. MTH’s profit will be $56.66M for 12.21 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Meritage Homes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.98% EPS growth.

The stock increased 3.32% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 436,203 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) has risen 47.96% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 28/05/2018 – Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL -BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIAL AND TAISHAN HAVE JOINTLY REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA; 28/03/2018 – Meritage Capital to Join Brown Advisory; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding; 16/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Announces Closing of Additional $200 Million of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 25/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. 73C; 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025; 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and manufactures single-family homes in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.77 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It has a 13.87 P/E ratio. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury under the Meritage Homes and Monterey Homes brand names.

Rr Partners Lp holds 5.15% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation for 904,521 shares. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc owns 117,704 shares or 2.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Earnest Partners Llc has 0.97% invested in the company for 2.10 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 0.72% in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 33,397 shares.