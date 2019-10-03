Ellington Management Group Lowered Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holding By $2.18 Million; Last Week Aramark (ARMK) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Aramark has $4500 highest and $4000 lowest target. $42.50’s average target is 0.64% above currents $42.23 stock price. Aramark had 7 analyst reports since August 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, September 19 report. As per Wednesday, August 7, the company rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird. See Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) latest ratings:

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased Constellium Nv (CSTM) stake by 58.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 218,104 shares as Constellium Nv (CSTM)’s stock rose 31.83%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 154,632 shares with $1.55 million value, down from 372,736 last quarter. Constellium Nv now has $1.67B valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 555,896 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B

The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.23. About 665,769 shares traded. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 8.93% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 21/03/2018 – Ocean Hugger Foods, Inc. Announces Partnership with Aramark; 02/05/2018 – Aramark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK REPORTS 2Q 2018 EARNINGS & BOOSTS 2018 OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW BOOSTED FDX, CAH, NWL, ARMK, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.20 TO $2.30, EST. $2.22; 29/03/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Exits Allergan, Cuts Aramark; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Aramark (ARMK) Investors; 02/04/2018 – Aramark Unveils Extensive Renovations and New Programs, in Advance of 2018 Spring/Summer Travel Season; 18/04/2018 – Aramark to Hold Conference Call on Second Quarter 2018 Earnings; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aramark, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARMK)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.43 billion. It offers managed services include dining, catering, food service management, convenience-oriented retail operations, grounds and facilities maintenance, custodial, energy and construction management, and capital project management. It has a 19.91 P/E ratio. The firm also provides non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, and retail food services; and facilities services comprising clinical equipment maintenance, environmental, laundry and linen distribution, plant operations, strategic/technical, energy and supply chain management, purchasing, and central transportation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold Aramark shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 205.72 million shares or 9.06% less from 226.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% or 14,908 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) for 231,735 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Deprince Race And Zollo Incorporated stated it has 0.05% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 1.08 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 76,069 are held by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Limited Co. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Endurance Wealth Management Inc reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Edgepoint Invest Group has invested 4.23% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). D E Shaw & owns 1.94 million shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) or 5,057 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) has 0% invested in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Amp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). 92,890 were reported by Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability. Captrust Fincl Advisors accumulated 0% or 1,205 shares.

Ellington Management Group Llc increased Transdigm Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:TDG) stake by 11,000 shares to 41,000 valued at $19.83 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) stake by 4,400 shares and now owns 8,400 shares. Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) was raised too.

