Ellington Management Group Lifted Its Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Position by $3.82 Million; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose, Holder Salient Trust Company Lta Lowered Holding

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 4,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 185,603 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.31M, down from 190,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 6.01 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 257.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 39,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The hedge fund held 54,700 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $101.88. About 824,700 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO); 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 36,336 shares to 51,864 shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Procter & Gamble Handed Fresh Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Executives Break Down Their Best Growth Quarter in a Decade – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $548.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 51,800 shares to 33,300 shares, valued at $511,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,500 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

