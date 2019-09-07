Ellington Management Group Lifted Holding in J & J Snack Foods (JJSF); Bowling Portfolio Management Holding in Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Has Cut by $793,780 as Stock Price Rose

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) by 41.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.21% . The hedge fund held 6,500 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in J & J Snack Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $193.38. About 90,857 shares traded or 10.22% up from the average. J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) has risen 20.98% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical JJSF News: 18/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Corp.’s Whole Fruit® Frozen Novelties are NOW Non-GMO Project Verified!; 09/05/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Short-Interest Ratio Rises 98% to 11 Days; 30/04/2018 – J&J SNACK FOODS 2Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.02; 21/05/2018 – J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 04/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 29/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 21/04/2018 – DJ J & J Snack Foods Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JJSF); 28/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 4

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) by 32.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 3,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% . The institutional investor held 7,521 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, down from 11,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $249. About 264,982 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Everest Re Group, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries; 11/05/2018 – VP Doucette Gifts 466 Of Everest Re Group Ltd; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Rev $1.75B; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q EPS $5.11; 11/04/2018 – EVEREST RE SEES 1Q NET CATASTROPHE LOSSES $100M; 30/05/2018 – Everest Insurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMD EVEREST RE GROUP-SUBS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Operating Income $5.34/Share; 05/03/2018 Everest Re Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY SHR $5.11

Analysts await Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.33 earnings per share, down 18.58% or $0.76 from last year’s $4.09 per share. RE’s profit will be $128.65 million for 18.69 P/E if the $3.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.85 actual earnings per share reported by Everest Re Group, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.58% negative EPS growth.

