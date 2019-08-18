Ellington Management Group Increases Stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT); As At&T (T) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Private Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Stake

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 189.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The hedge fund held 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 404,935 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 97,615 shares to 18,261 shares, valued at $500,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 156,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,242 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).