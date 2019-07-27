Ellington Management Group Increases Position in Antero Res (AR); As International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Norinchukin Bank The Has Trimmed Stake

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 127.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 269,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 479,833 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, up from 210,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.02% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $4.13. About 10.62 million shares traded or 26.08% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The sold 18,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 262,108 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.98 million, down from 280,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 2.70 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT DEAL, IBM ALSO ASSIGNED TO UNIT 1 EUROPEAN PENDING PATENT APPLICATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT IN CASH; 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 30/05/2018 – Graph Blockchain Receives First Payment From IBM; 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report; 16/05/2018 – IBM Study: Majority of Businesses View GDPR as Opportunity to Improve Data Privacy and Security; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 20/03/2018 – IBM Tool Seeks to Bridge AI Skills Gap; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS ACKNOWLEDGES MARKET CONDITIONS ARE NOT THERE FOR ISSUANCE OF SUBORDINATED BOND WITH “EXPECTED CHARACTERISTICS”; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd owns 1.2% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 141,287 shares. Tudor Et Al reported 49,476 shares stake. 1.26 million are held by Paloma Prns. Blackrock owns 10.67 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 293,244 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% or 463,200 shares in its portfolio. Baupost Group Ltd Co Ma has 28.59 million shares for 2.12% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 381,980 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank owns 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 48,911 shares. Hsbc Holdings Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 86,258 shares. Key Grp Holdings (Cayman) reported 11.55M shares. Moreover, Sound Shore Mgmt Ct has 1.16% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 6.85M shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 534,835 shares. Staley Capital Advisers owns 112,830 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors Incorporated invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $548.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 15,400 shares to 9,700 shares, valued at $245,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Put) (NYSE:HLF) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. 7,350 shares were bought by RADY PAUL M, worth $49,927 on Tuesday, May 28. Shares for $150,160 were bought by Warren Glen C Jr on Friday, May 24. On Monday, June 10 Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 16.09M shares. The insider Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900.

Norinchukin Bank The, which manages about $7.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,790 shares to 58,684 shares, valued at $11.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).