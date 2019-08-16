Ellington Management Group Increased Stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by $3.82 Million as Market Value Rose; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Decreased Its Holding in Tri Continental (TY) by $484,328

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 257.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 39,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The hedge fund held 54,700 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $100.48. About 824,985 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO); 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 29,032 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,177 shares to 152,289 shares, valued at $43.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Tri-Continental declares $0.265 dividend – Seeking Alpha" on May 24, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). First Republic Mngmt reported 8,283 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 10,483 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Llc holds 0% or 78 shares in its portfolio. 1607 Cap Prns Ltd reported 0.29% stake. Hudock Capital Gp Lc reported 1,507 shares. Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 86,114 shares. Qci Asset Ny accumulated 3,753 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Lc accumulated 6.9% or 561,309 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt invested in 14,180 shares or 0% of the stock. The Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Co has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Bankshares Of America De has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Moreover, Us Fincl Bank De has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 2,211 shares. Stifel Fincl owns 79,652 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. M&R Cap Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY).

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $548.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (Put) (NYSE:ESV) by 892,900 shares to 907,100 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,500 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13 were accumulated by Fil Limited. Livingston Grp Inc Asset Company (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Acadian Asset Ltd Company stated it has 8,879 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 228,060 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 799,321 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp accumulated 0% or 26,518 shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 80,400 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 0% stake. Texas-based Moody National Bank Trust Division has invested 0.07% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Horizon Invs Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 2,140 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Corporation owns 14,641 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Mackenzie Corp reported 26,317 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Natl Asset Management has 0.07% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 5,962 shares. 19,500 were reported by Bright Rock Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company.