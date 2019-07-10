Ellington Management Group Increased Position in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by $3.82 Million; General Mls (GIS) Stock Value Rose While Bar Harbor Trust Services Upped Position

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 257.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 39,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,700 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $109.37. About 441,481 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93M, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.44. About 3.40M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs

