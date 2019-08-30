Ellington Management Group Increased Mednax (MD) Position By $1.01 Million; Digital Ally (DGLY) Sentiment Is 5

Digital Ally Inc (DGLY) investors sentiment increased to 5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 4.29, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 10 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 2 reduced and sold stock positions in Digital Ally Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 1.07 million shares, up from 404,788 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Digital Ally Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 1 Increased: 4 New Position: 6.

Ellington Management Group Llc increased Mednax Inc (MD) stake by 350.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc acquired 37,460 shares as Mednax Inc (MD)’s stock declined 13.06%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 48,160 shares with $1.31M value, up from 10,700 last quarter. Mednax Inc now has $1.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.17. About 96,168 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – DEAL WAS A CASH TRANSACTION AND IT IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX BUYS PRACTICE FOR CASH, SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – NO ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE DISCLOSED; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF CHILDREN’S EYE CARE, LLC, A PRIVATE PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE; 08/03/2018 MEDNAX IS SAID TO GET FIRST-ROUND BIDS FROM CARLYLE, TPG; 20/04/2018 – DJ MEDNAX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MD); 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX, CARLYLE, TPG AND HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN DECLINED TO COMMENT; 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM HEALTH AMENDS COUNTERSUIT TO MEDNAX DUE TO CONTINUED FAL; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL WAS A CASH TRANSACTION AND IT IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 26/04/2018 – Mednax Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Digital Ally, Inc. produces digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.63 million. The Company’s digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car, digital audio/video system that is integrated into a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; VuLink, a system that provides law enforcement clients with audio/video surveillance from various vantage points; hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems; and a weather-resistant mobile digital video recording system for use in motorcycles, ATVÂ’s, and boats. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products also comprise a miniature body-worn digital video system; Laser Ally, a hand-held laser speed detection device; VuVault.net, a law enforcement cloud storage solution; and FleetVU Manager, a Web software for commercial fleet tracking and monitoring.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Digital Ally, Inc. for 39,464 shares. Ancora Advisors Llc owns 76,221 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 2,034 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 50,389 shares.

The stock decreased 5.97% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.26. About 129,908 shares traded. Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY) has declined 54.90% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.90% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Mednax (NYSE:MD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Mednax has $2800 highest and $2400 lowest target. $25.67’s average target is 21.26% above currents $21.17 stock price. Mednax had 3 analyst reports since August 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, August 5 by BMO Capital Markets. Mizuho maintained MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) rating on Friday, August 2. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $2400 target. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 27 report.