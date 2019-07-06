Ellington Management Group Increased Its Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stake by $396,900; Pointstate Capital LP Maintains Holding in Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 8,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 65,200 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 57,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.18. About 624,725 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 04/04/2018 – Six Flags: New Park Slated for 2022 Debut Will Be Part of Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s New Entertainment Destination; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE; 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct); 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 148,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.79M, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $109.64. About 1.02 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $548.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Beer Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 1,300 shares to 1,200 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 8,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,130 shares, and cut its stake in Ensco Plc (Put) (NYSE:ESV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Ins Co stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, State Teachers Retirement has 0.09% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 354,124 shares. 7,311 are owned by River Road Asset Management Ltd Liability. Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). New York-based Tower Rech Lc (Trc) has invested 0.04% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 10,256 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware owns 2,050 shares. Jackson Square Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.79% or 6.60 million shares. 31,249 are owned by Hightower Advsrs Ltd Co. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.02% stake. Essex Investment Mngmt reported 4,673 shares. 131,209 are owned by Guyasuta Inv Inc. Mississippi-based Trustmark Bank & Trust Department has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Pitcairn invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Credit Agricole S A holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 42,200 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.