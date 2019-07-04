Ellington Management Group Increased Concho Res (CXO) Stake By $810,300; Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Raised By $640,461 Its Boeing Co (BA) Position

Ellington Management Group Llc increased Concho Res Inc (CXO) stake by 280.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc acquired 7,300 shares as Concho Res Inc (CXO)’s stock declined 5.21%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 9,900 shares with $1.10 million value, up from 2,600 last quarter. Concho Res Inc now has $19.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $98.8. About 784,157 shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 24.76% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 15/05/2018 – 3G ADDED CXO, DWDP, DE, FB, STLD IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JACK HARPER SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE IMPROVEMENTS IN WELL EFFICIENCIES; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q EPS $5.58; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – SEES DEAL TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO KEY PER-SHARE METRICS; 26/03/2018 – Concho Resources says well efficiencies continue to improve; 30/03/2018 – As shale wells grow longer, buyouts attract hemmed in oil producers; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 02/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Sees RSP Deal Immediately Accretive to Key Per-Shr Metrics; 09/04/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into RSP Permian, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Concho Resources Inc

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 7.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd acquired 1,681 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd holds 24,634 shares with $9.40M value, up from 22,953 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $199.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.16M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Dow falls 150 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 15/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: U.S. Will Pursue EU Sanctions After WTO Rules for Boeing; 18/05/2018 – Passenger plane with at least 104 on board crashes in Cuba -state media; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 14/03/2018 – Qatar Armed Forces Selects Boeing Global Services Subsidiary, Tapestry Solutions, to Modernize Its Logistics and Business Systems; 04/05/2018 – CEO of British Airways-owner IAG declines comment on Norwegian; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 23/03/2018 – FREELAND SAYS BOEING NOT APPEALING U.S. ITC RULING IS GOOD NEWS; 22/03/2018 – Aviation Capital Group Takes Delivery of its Second Boeing 787 Dreamliner; 18/05/2018 – Pratik Mukane: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 plane carrying 104 crashes shortly after taking off from Havana’s main airport

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $223,020 activity. 2,000 shares valued at $223,020 were bought by Merriman Gary A on Wednesday, February 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fin Svcs Ma owns 316,155 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested 0% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). British Columbia Inv Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 37,090 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Grassi Inv accumulated 1,825 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nomura Asset Mgmt Company invested in 0.04% or 33,741 shares. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 98,781 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 85,366 shares. Moreover, Williams Jones Associates has 0.02% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 7,144 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 167,550 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl reported 265,364 shares. Hodges Capital Mngmt reported 2,771 shares stake. Sterling Investment stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Capital Inc Ok invested in 0.2% or 17,000 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO).

Among 12 analysts covering Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Concho Resources had 22 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, January 16 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Stephens given on Tuesday, January 29. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. Susquehanna maintained the shares of CXO in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Positive” rating. As per Wednesday, January 9, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $135 target in Thursday, February 21 report. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained it with “Buy” rating and $158 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, March 21.

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased Netflix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 12,600 shares to 19,000 valued at $6.78 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hertz Global Hldgs Inc stake by 18,816 shares and now owns 27,437 shares. Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc has 58,822 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Com has invested 1.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Motco reported 500 shares stake. Strategy Asset Managers holds 0.86% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,063 shares. Koshinski Asset Incorporated invested in 3,765 shares or 0% of the stock. Aspiriant Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 1,368 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Glob Mngmt stated it has 0.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Winch Advisory Lc reported 286 shares. Columbus Circle holds 0.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 82,204 shares. Secor Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,393 shares. California-based Lpl Limited Company has invested 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Limited Company stated it has 3,970 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 0% or 5,971 shares. Amer National Com Tx holds 1.15% or 57,315 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1.15 million shares or 0.38% of all its holdings.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) stake by 3,162 shares to 305,036 valued at $35.22 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Inc (ACWV) stake by 9,932 shares and now owns 5,062 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) was reduced too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was made by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M. Shares for $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8.