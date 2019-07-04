Ellington Management Group Holding in B & G Foods New (BGS) Has Decreased by $376,800 as Valuation Declined; As Msci (MSCI) Stock Value Rose, Kylin Management Lowered Its Position

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (BGS) by 38.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.65% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 25,004 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611,000, down from 40,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in B & G Foods Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.8. About 442,845 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 15.74% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $2.05 TO $2.25; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N – FY 2018 NET SALES REAFFIRMED AT A RANGE OF $1.720 BLN TO $1.755 BLN; 11/04/2018 – RAIFFEISEN EYES CZ, SK, RO, BG FOR ADDITIONAL INVESTMENTS: CEO; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 27/04/2018 – B&G MASTER FUND HOLDS 0.70 SHORT POSITION IN NN GROUP; 22/05/2018 – B&G FOODS RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 47.5C/SHR FROM 46.5C/SHR; 09/05/2018 – GAMCO ADDED XL, KS, MSCC, AET, BG IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 09/03/2018 BANCA GENERALI BGN.Ml – AGREEMENT ENVISAGES THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A NEW ENTITY, BG SAXO SIM; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.05 TO $2.25, EST. $2.07

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 320,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.81M, down from 322,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $245.57. About 166,072 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 30/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – UBS ETFs plc – MSCI Emerging Markets SF UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA; 23/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI Europe Financials UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-Day MA; 29/05/2018 – MSCI LAUNCHES CONSULTATION ON POTENTIAL METHODOLOGY ENHANCEMENT; 19/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI Europe Consumer Staples UCITS ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA; 05/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to USD UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross; 19/03/2018 – Global X MSCI Greece ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA; 05/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 78,730 shares to 136,198 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 46,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW).

More notable recent B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Attractive Dividend And New Share Buyback At B&G Foods – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Food sector on watch after soft earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “B&G Foods: A Risky Bet At A Cheap Price – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Sunrun Inc (RUN) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Next For B&G Foods After Selling Its 5th Largest Brand – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2018.

Analysts await B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 7.89% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.38 per share. BGS’s profit will be $22.87 million for 14.86 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by B&G Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 17.69% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $129.56 million for 40.13 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Best ETFs for 2019: The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Is Struggling – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “Rick Bogdan to Retire as MSCI’s General Counsel; Rob Gutowski Named as Successor – Financial Post” published on July 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MSCI Updates Publication Date of AUM in ETFs Linked to MSCI Indexes – Business Wire” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Top S&P 500 Stocks of 2019 (So Far) – Investorplace.com” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MSCI Inc.: Invest In This High Margin Business Model While Profiting From Global Expansion – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

