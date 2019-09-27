Ellington Management Group Has Upped Holding in Redwood Tr (RWT); General Mills (GIS) Holder Hemenway Trust Company Has Decreased Position by $378,300

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 47.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 7,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 7,885 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $414,000, down from 15,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 1.53M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Redwood Tr Inc (RWT) by 71.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 166,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.68% . The hedge fund held 398,961 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.60M, up from 232,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Redwood Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.48. About 652,779 shares traded. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has risen 1.26% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 30/04/2018 – Redwood Trust Will Have Exclusive Access to 5 Arch’s Single Family Rental Loan Production; 08/03/2018 – REDWOOD PHARMA BUYS INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 07/05/2018 – REDWOOD TRUST INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $35 MLN VS $34 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Redwood Scientific Technologies (RSCI), the global leader in oral thin film delivery for over the counter drugs, has started the early stages of exploration for delivering prescription opioids in oral thin film strips; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 30/04/2018 – Redwood Trust Announces Minority Investment in 5 Arches, LLC; Exclusive One-Yr Purchase Option for Remainder of Co; 11/04/2018 – Redwood Credit Union Banks on Comcast Business; 30/05/2018 – Redwood Living, Inc. To Cut Ribbon on New Orrville, Ohio Property June 1st; 30/04/2018 – Redwood Trust Announces Minority Investment In 5 Arches, LLC; Exclusive One-Year Purchase Option For Remainder Of Company

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $585.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 16,646 shares to 15,988 shares, valued at $614,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 27,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,900 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

