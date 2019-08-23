Ellington Management Group Has Upped Freshpet (FRPT) Stake; Phi (PHII) Has 0.09 Sentiment

Phi Inc (PHII) investors sentiment decreased to 0.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.05, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 4 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 43 reduced and sold their stock positions in Phi Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 1.55 million shares, down from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Phi Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 40 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Ellington Management Group Llc increased Freshpet Inc (FRPT) stake by 86.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc acquired 12,000 shares as Freshpet Inc (FRPT)’s stock rose 3.06%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 25,900 shares with $1.10M value, up from 13,900 last quarter. Freshpet Inc now has $1.61B valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.6. About 165,954 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 12/03/2018 – ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC REPORTS A 6.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN FRESHPET INC AS OF MARCH 1 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Freshpet, Inc; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, SEES NET SALES MORE THAN $185.0 MLN

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) stake by 16,200 shares to 25,900 valued at $718,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 15,400 shares and now owns 9,700 shares. Instructure Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold FRPT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.72 million shares or 17.74% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advisors Lp holds 0.01% or 111,267 shares in its portfolio. Broadview Limited Com has 1.31% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 114,175 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 128,601 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ironwood Inv Management Limited Liability Com has 1.59% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Fort Point Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.89% or 48,305 shares. Old State Bank In stated it has 0.01% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Driehaus Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 459,933 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Williams Jones Assocs Ltd reported 6,300 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 40,477 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 18,570 shares. Valley Natl Advisers owns 0% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 4 shares. Stephens Ar reported 7,550 shares. State Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.02% or 58,203 shares. Northern Corp reported 434,909 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Freshpet has $4600 highest and $36 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is -8.81% below currents $44.6 stock price. Freshpet had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Monday, March 4 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Credit Suisse.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in PHI, Inc. for 1.37 million shares. Robotti Robert owns 42,532 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in the company for 2,836 shares. The Washington-based Brighton Jones Llc has invested 0% in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 44,556 shares.