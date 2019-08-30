Ellington Management Group Has Upped Antero Res (AR) Position by $2.15 Million; Valuation Declined; As Exact Sciences Com (EXAS) Share Price Rose, Holder Thompson Investment Management Cut Position by $711,564

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 127.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 269,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 479,833 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 210,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $961.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.36% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $3.37. About 8.93M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp Com (EXAS) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 8,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 158,181 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.70M, down from 166,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $122.33. About 1.01M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Raymond James & Assocs has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Raymond James Fincl Services has 15,144 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 7.75 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp. Aperio Gp Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 118,032 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 13,442 shares. Qs Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Citigroup has 210,410 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Vanguard Group Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 20.33 million shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 2,228 shares. Hightower Lc holds 10,764 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 113,654 shares. Parametric Limited Company holds 467,493 shares. Manchester Mngmt Ltd reported 3,678 shares.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 59,400 shares to 93,572 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ensco Plc (Put) (NYSE:ESV) by 892,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 907,100 shares, and cut its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (Call) (NASDAQ:GT).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. The insider RADY PAUL M bought $49,927. $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC. $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P.. Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Lc holds 628 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 33,300 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 71 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% stake. Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Liability owns 19 shares. Ww Investors, a California-based fund reported 890,000 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 290 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt holds 5,228 shares. 33,006 were reported by Bluecrest Capital Limited. United Serv Automobile Association holds 0.04% or 190,124 shares. Moreover, Profund Advsrs Lc has 0.15% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Moreover, M&T Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 19,359 shares. Wellington Gru Llp stated it has 5.42M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Jane Street Group Lc invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Barclays Plc holds 0.01% or 101,963 shares in its portfolio.