Ellington Management Group Has Trimmed Its Noble Plc (NE) Position as Valuation Declined; Condor Capital Management Has Decreased Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position by $489,368; Stock Value Rose

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NE) by 64.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 371,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,633 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 572,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.08. About 4.68 million shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 56.13% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 08/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP’S RESTRUCTURING RESULTS IN SHAREHOLDING CHANGE: SGX; 25/03/2018 – Marc Rozic, Noble Black; 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Noble appeals to West Ham fans to maintain peace at home games; 21/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP – DEFAULT OCCURRED UNDER 2018 NOTES DUE TO FAILURE BY CO TO PAY PRINCIPAL AMOUNT DUE AND PAYABLE IN RESPECT OF 2018 NOTES; 27/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD – IMPLEMENTATION OF NEW US$600M 3-YEAR COMMITTED TRADE FINANCE FACILITY TO SUPPORT NOBLE’S TRANSITION TO BUSINESS AS USUAL ON TRACK; 21/03/2018 – DLH Holdings Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 15/03/2018 – Noble Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Goldilocks Had Also Sought Ruling from Court to Bar Noble From Conducting Shareholders Meeting; 03/05/2018 – NOBLE SEES MODEST HIKE IN ’18 FLOATING RIG DEMAND IN U.S. GULF; 27/03/2018 – Noble Capital Issued CUSIP Securities Identification

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $84.99. About 1.97M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $548.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 7,300 shares to 9,900 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 25,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

More notable recent Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Noble Corp.: Discussing The Latest Update – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Stocks Wall Street Hates That I’ve Been Buying – The Motley Fool” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Harmonic, SMART Global Holdings, and Noble Jumped Today – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Noble Corp.’s Precarious Position – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Analysts await Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.48 EPS, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.49 per share. After $-0.39 actual EPS reported by Noble Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% negative EPS growth.

