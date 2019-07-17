Ellington Management Group Has Trimmed By $2.64 Million Its Boyd Gaming (BYD) Holding; American National Bancshares (AMNB)’s Sentiment Is 1.18

American National Bancshares Inc (AMNB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.52, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 33 funds started new and increased positions, while 28 sold and decreased their stakes in American National Bancshares Inc. The funds in our database now own: 3.50 million shares, up from 3.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding American National Bancshares Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 19 Increased: 23 New Position: 10.

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) stake by 84.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 97,615 shares as Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)’s stock declined 3.77%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 18,261 shares with $500,000 value, down from 115,876 last quarter. Boyd Gaming Corp now has $2.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $26.45. About 681,732 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.46% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming

The stock increased 0.66% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.8. About 5,441 shares traded. American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) has declined 6.49% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMNB News: 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices

Fj Capital Management Llc holds 0.91% of its portfolio in American National Bankshares Inc. for 252,423 shares. Smith Salley & Associates owns 161,097 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md has 0.66% invested in the company for 46,341 shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.53% in the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 31,740 shares.

Analysts await American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AMNB’s profit will be $7.71 million for 13.33 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by American National Bankshares Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $30,132 activity.

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services and products. The company has market cap of $410.99 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It has a 14.1 P/E ratio. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 26.32% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.38 per share. BYD’s profit will be $53.46 million for 13.78 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.63% EPS growth.