Ellington Management Group Has Raised Position in Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) by $713,000; Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Cut Its Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Stake by $2.71 Million as Stock Rose

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.88. About 235,399 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has risen 2.69% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Up 2.5% to 4.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP)

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 85.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 13,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $53.23. About 1.52M shares traded or 38.13% up from the average. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 9.58% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.01% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Financial Officer; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees 2017 Total Capital Expenditures $165 M to $175 M; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE NAMES TONYA ROBINSON CFO; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 09/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Earnings on April 30, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Fincl Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43M and $143.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 38,810 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CHSP’s profit will be $44.96M for 9.42 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Chesapeake Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $548.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 209,378 shares to 170,622 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE) by 371,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,633 shares, and cut its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).