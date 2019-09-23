Ellington Management Group Has Raised Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake; Grand Jean Capital Management Has Trimmed By $704,900 Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased Microsoft Inc. (MSFT) stake by 4.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 5,300 shares as Microsoft Inc. (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Grand Jean Capital Management Inc holds 108,476 shares with $14.53 million value, down from 113,776 last quarter. Microsoft Inc. now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 16.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix

Ellington Management Group Llc increased Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 208.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc acquired 34,600 shares as Lowes Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 51,200 shares with $5.17 million value, up from 16,600 last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc now has $85.26B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $110.47. About 4.79 million shares traded or 3.88% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR LOWE SPEECH: LIVE; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c; 18/05/2018 – Lowe Enterprises Investors Acquires 1 Kennedy Flats Apartment Community; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney’s Ellison ‘To Pursue Another Opportunity With Lowe’s Cos.’; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 23/05/2018 – Target, Lowe’s Feel Profit Squeeze in First Quarter (Video); 19/04/2018 – @karenfinerman is looking for another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LOW; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: PROPOSED TRUMP TARIFFS HIGHLY REGRETTABLE AND BAD POLICY; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS 10 PCT CAP ON INVESTMENT LENDING IS NOW REDUNANT GIVEN SLOWDOWN IN LENDING

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 6.59% above currents $139.14 stock price. Microsoft had 25 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, July 19. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Citigroup. Raymond James maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $16300 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, July 19. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Junto Capital LP holds 0.52% or 67,356 shares. Redwood Ltd Liability holds 2.01% or 203,437 shares. Roffman Miller Associates Pa holds 339,804 shares. Blue Edge Cap Ltd Llc holds 20,027 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boston Partners stated it has 4.75 million shares. The Michigan-based Blue Chip Partners Inc has invested 3.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Founders Secs Llc reported 5,430 shares. 150,000 are owned by Gabalex Capital Limited. Cheviot Value Management Limited Liability accumulated 100,405 shares. Stearns Financial Gp invested in 1.24% or 50,791 shares. Bailard reported 360,099 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) stated it has 60,543 shares. Cypress Capital Management Limited Liability (Wy) invested in 666 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Sonata Gp Incorporated has 2.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 22,071 shares. Atika Cap Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 56,500 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of stock. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. Ellison Marvin R also bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24.

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) stake by 9,400 shares to 4,400 valued at $405,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) stake by 30,348 shares and now owns 67,198 shares. Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) was reduced too.