Ellington Management Group Has Raised Antero Res (AR) Position by $2.15 Million as Valuation Declined; Cipher Capital LP Has Upped Its Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) by $1.66 Million

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 127.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 269,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 479,833 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, up from 210,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $961.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.93% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.17. About 6.88 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 180.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 43,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 67,751 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 24,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 624,071 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR: FCC EXPECTED TO OPEN 30-DAY COMMENT PERIOD; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Engel: Engel, House Dems Urge DOJ to Conduct Antitrust Review of Proposed Sinclair/Tribune Merger; 02/04/2018 – President Trump says Sinclair Broadcast Group is “far superior” to news outlets such as CNN and “Fake NBC, which is a total joke.”; 10/04/2018 – Guardian Media: Chairman of Sinclair TV network met with Trump during White House visit; 21/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group Earns 222 Emmy® Nominations in Local Markets across the U.S; 17/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Class A Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/05/2018 – FCC SAYS NO DECISION EXPECTED BEFORE JULY 12 ON SINCLAIR-TRIBUNE MERGER -STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR- DIVESTED STATIONS SALE ALSO INCLUDES ANOTHER ABOUT $100 MLN IN RETAINED WORKING CAPITAL THAT WILL CONVERT TO CASH OVER 90-120 DAYS POST CLOSE; 02/04/2018 – Trump bashes CNN, NBC, defends Sinclair Broadcast Group after ‘fake news’ speeches by local anchors; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Responds To Unfounded Media Criticism

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. RADY PAUL M bought $49,689 worth of stock or 7,200 shares. On Monday, June 10 the insider WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30 million. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. had sold 16.09M shares worth $99.30M on Monday, June 10. Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Wednesday, May 22.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $548.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 15,400 shares to 9,700 shares, valued at $245,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 59,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,572 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,349 shares to 2,465 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Knight Inc by 10,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,311 shares, and cut its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc.